Marshall's contract was purchased by the White Sox on Wednesday.

Marshall has thrown 92.2 major-league innings over parts of five seasons, posting a 5.15 ERA but a considerably better 4.00 FIP. Neither his 19.5 percent strikeout rate or his 9.2 percent walk rate are particularly good, but he does generate a high 55.9 percent groundball rate. Thyago Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

