White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Crochet (elbow) will be stretched out to handle multiple innings on his rehab assignment, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Crochet was lit up for three earned runs while recording only one out in his second rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Birmingham, though he did toss a perfect frame in his rehab debut Sunday. The 23-year-old left-hander is on the road back from Tommy John surgery and will apparently return as a multi-inning relief option for the White Sox whenever he's deemed fit to do so. The current timetable points toward mid-May.