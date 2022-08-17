Sheets went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI Tuesday against the Astros.

Sheets was out of the lineup for the fourth time in the team's last six games, though he did enter as a pinch hitter for Lenyn Sosa in the seventh inning. Sheets came through with a game-tying double, and he now has five hits, three doubles, four RBI and one run scored across his last 17 at-bats. Despite the solid stretch, Sheets has only a .676 OPS in 277 plate appearances this season and appears to be out of favor for the time being in Chicago.