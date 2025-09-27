Taylor earned the save in Friday's 10-9 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Taylor was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning and closed the door on 16 pitches. The 23-year-old has now strung together 10 straight scoreless outings, posting a sharp 16:3 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's recorded six saves and nine holds while carrying a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB across 36.2 innings.