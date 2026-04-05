Taylor will open Monday's game against the Orioles, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

This will be Taylor's third game as an opener out of five total appearances this season. Thus far, he has been perfect with two strikeouts in two innings as an opener after giving up one run while issuing two walks in two innings as a traditional reliever. Taylor will potentially be stretched out as a starter in 2027, and he has much more history working as a starter, so he may be most comfortable in this opener role. The White Sox may continue to use Taylor in this role as long as things are going well, which limits his fantasy utility in roto leagues, as he can't qualify for wins or saves in the opening role.