Taylor earned the save in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Monday. He was charged with no runs and allowed one hit with no walks or strikeouts.

The right-hander was called upon with two out and one on during the eighth inning, and the inherited runner scored immediately on an RBI triple. Taylor closed out the frame one pitch later and then delivered a clean ninth, throwing just seven pitches to five batters in total. The 24-year-old fired four scoreless frames Saturday to pick up the save in the series opener and has yet to give up a run with an 11:1 K:BB across 7.2 innings this postseason.