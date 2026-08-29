Taylor (7-2) earned the win Friday against the Twins after pitching 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Taylor took over with two outs in the sixth inning and protected Chicago's 6-4 advantage through the end of the eighth, allowing just one baserunner during his 2.2 innings of work while tossing 20 of his 27 pitches for strikes. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.03 with this outing, and he extended an outstanding stretch that has seen him give up just one run across 22.2 innings, good for a pristine 0.40 ERA, in 16 outings since the All-Star break. He's also gone 4-for-7 in save chances in that span, and the fact that Bryan Hudson earned the save Friday is worth monitoring, as the White Sox might tweak their ninth-inning approach given Taylor's and Hudson's recent results.