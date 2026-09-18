Taylor allowed two hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Taylor threw 19 of 35 pitches for strikes. He's made 16 appearances of two innings or longer this season, allowing just five runs (three earned) with a 38:6 K:BB over 33.1 frames in those outings. Overall, he's at a 2.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB through 80.2 innings. Despite the multi-inning capabilities, he's logged nine saves, 10 holds and seven blown saves on the year.