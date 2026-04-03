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Taylor will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher again Saturday against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Taylor started Friday's contest with a scoreless frame before handing things over to Sean Burke in a game Chicago won in 10 innings. The team will go right back to the well Saturday with Taylor opening ahead of Anthony Kay. Taylor now sits with a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB across three innings this season.

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