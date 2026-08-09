White Sox's Grant Taylor: Posts sixth save

Taylor allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guardians. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Taylor had earned three holds over his last five appearances but didn't log a save in that span. Save chances have been limited for all of the White Sox's bullpen lately, but Taylor should have a clearer path to ninth-inning duties after Chicago offloaded Seranthony Dominguez to Seattle ahead of the trade deadline. Taylor has a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB across 59.1 innings while adding six saves, eight holds and three blown saves this season. Overall, we'll need to see the White Sox generating more save chances to potentially boost Taylor's status.