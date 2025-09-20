Taylor struck out two in a clean inning to pick up the save in Friday's 4-3 win versus the Padres.

With this 12-pitch effort, Taylor notched his first save since Aug. 10 to make a mess out of the White Sox closer situation again. Jordan Leasure (three saves) and Mike Vasil (one save) had previously tallied the other four saves for the Chicago bullpen this month. Although Taylor pitched to a 9.31 ERA, 2.17 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB in five innings across seven appearances and nursed a groin injury since his last save, he apparently still has his manager's trust. Leasure, who pitched 1.2 scoreless frames in this contest after entering in the seventh, likely remains the favorite to garner future save chances for the White Sox, but it's apparent Vasil and Taylor will still see opportunities here and there.