White Sox's Grant Taylor: Secures second save

Taylor struck out three batters in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Taylor was summoned to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and struck out the side on 14 pitches to earn his second save of the year. Seranthony Dominguez appeared in the eighth inning Saturday and threw just 11 pitches, but the White Sox opted to go with Taylor, who hadn't pitched since Wednesday. The 24-year-old has been fantastic this season, posting a 1.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:9 K:BB with two saves and four holds across 32.2 innings.