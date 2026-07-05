White Sox's Grant Taylor: Secures third save

Taylor earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Guardians, allowing no hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Taylor was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on 17 pitches. It was a nice rebound after the 24-year-old blew a save chance Thursday, and he still owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 65:15 K:BB across 45.2 innings this season despite allowing eight earned runs over his past eight appearances. He's now converted three of six save chances to go along with five holds and appears to be taking the lead for the closer role over the struggling Seranthony Dominguez.