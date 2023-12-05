White Sox general manager Chris Getz noted Tuesday that Santos (elbow) might not be ready for the start of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Santos finished the 2023 season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation and just recently resumed throwing in Arizona. Getz said the medical reports have been good so far, but this could be a situation that is slow-played during spring camp in an attempt to avoid significant setbacks. Santos, 24, may find himself in the running for a share of Chicago's closer role in 2024 if his health cooperates.
More News
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Elbow inflammation ends season•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Balks in game-winning run•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Another poor outing•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Crumbles in ninth inning•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Five-out save•
-
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Secures save Wednesday•