White Sox general manager Chris Getz noted Tuesday that Santos (elbow) might not be ready for the start of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Santos finished the 2023 season on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation and just recently resumed throwing in Arizona. Getz said the medical reports have been good so far, but this could be a situation that is slow-played during spring camp in an attempt to avoid significant setbacks. Santos, 24, may find himself in the running for a share of Chicago's closer role in 2024 if his health cooperates.