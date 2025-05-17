Amaya has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Amaya was DFA'd by the White Sox on Friday after going 6-for-62 with a 2:15 BB:K over 68 plate appearances in the majors to begin the campaign. The 26-year-old will look to get his bat on track while with the Triple-A club.