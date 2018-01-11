May was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.

In order to make room for recently-acquired pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, the team cast May off the 40-man roster. The outfielder appeared in 15 games for Chicago in 2017, going 2-for-36 with three RBI and three walks during his first opportunity in the big leagues. May will ready himself for another season at the Triple-A level with Charlotte, assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed.