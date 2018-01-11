White Sox's Jacob May: Designated for assignment
May was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.
In order to make room for recently-acquired pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, the team cast May off the 40-man roster. The outfielder appeared in 15 games for Chicago in 2017, going 2-for-36 with three RBI and three walks during his first opportunity in the big leagues. May will ready himself for another season at the Triple-A level with Charlotte, assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...