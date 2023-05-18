Burger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a triple in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

Burger has homered in three straight games since coming back from a short stint on the injured list with an oblique strain. He's also gone 7-for-12 in that span. The 27-year-old has settled into the starting job at designated hitter with Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) sidelined, and that should be Burger's spot for roughly another week. For the season, Burger is slashing .278/.348/.747 with a career-high 10 homers, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 89 plate appearances.