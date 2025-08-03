The White Sox designated Scholtens for assignment Sunday.

The right-hander was activated from the 60-day injured list Saturday and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and he's now been removed from the 40-man roster while the White Sox open up a spot for right-hander Elvis Peguero, who was claimed off waivers from the Brewers. Scholtens has been sidelined since spring training of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he posted a 5.28 ERA across his eight rehab outings with Charlotte.