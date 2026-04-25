Rays' Jesse Scholtens: Following Jax on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scholtens will operate in a bulk relief role in Sunday's series finale against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays will opt to use Griffin Jax as the opener for Sunday's contest, with Scholtens following suit. Scholtens made his first start of the season against the Reds this past Monday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs while striking out six across 5.2 innings without issuing a walk. The 32-year-old right-hander has a 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season.
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