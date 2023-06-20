The White Sox reinstated Lambert (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The 28-year-old righty made four rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, surrendering five earned runs across 3.1 innings while striking out three and walking four. Lambert holds a 5.91 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through 21.1 frames this season, and he will replace Garrett Crochet (shoulder) in the bullpen after Crochet landed on the injured list Tuesday.