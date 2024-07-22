Brebbia (0-5) allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two to take the loss Sunday against the Royals.

Brebbia began the season in poor form but entered Sunday's game having maintained a 1.40 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with a 28:4 K:BB across 19.1 innings. He has been one of the White Sox's top setup men in that span and has racked up eight holds. Michael Kopech appears to have a clear grip on the closer role for the team, but setting aside Sunday's tough outing, Brebbia has proven to be a reliable high-leverage option.