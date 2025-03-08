Cannon has allowed six earned runs across five innings in Cactus League action.
Cannon has made two starts in the exhibition season, with his latest start coming Thursday. He allowed three home runs across three innings in that outing. The one positive is that Cannon has a 4:0 K:BB, and he is locked into a rotation spot to begin the regular season.
