Cannon will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The White Sox are electing to give Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet some extra rest. Cannon, 23, holds a 2.79 ERA and 11:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings in his first two starts with Triple-A Charlotte this season. The right-hander is a middling prospect and could be sent back down after Tuesday's outing.