Leasure picked up the save in Tuesday's win over the Tigers, striking out the only batter he faced.

After Mike Vasil surrendered a three-run homer to Colt Keith in the ninth to trim Chicago's lead, Leasure was called on to face Spencer Torkelson and needed just five pitches to fan him and close out his fourth save of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander has now converted four of his eight save opportunities this year and carries a 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB across 45.1 innings.