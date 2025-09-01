Leasure retired all four batters faced to earn the save in Monday's 6-5 win at Minnesota. He struck out two.

The Chicago reliever required only 14 pitches to notch his first four-out save of the season. With Leasure, Grant Taylor, Mike Vasil, and Steven Wilson all collecting saves in August for the White Sox, the team is in a full blown closer-by-committee situation. Through 52 total frames, Leasure has pitched to a 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and impressive 11.8 K/9, which should keep him in the mix for occasional save opportunities going forward.