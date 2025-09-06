Leasure earned the save in Friday's 7-5 win over the Tigers, striking out two while retiring all five batters he faced.

Leasure was summoned with two runners on in the eight inning and was perfect in delivering a five-out save. The 27-year-old has been strong since the All-Star break, converting all five of his save chances with a 3.05 ERA and 30:6 K:BB over 21 appearances. For the year, he's tallied seven saves and 11 holds while posting a 3.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 70:27 K:BB across 54.2 innings.