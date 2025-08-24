Leasure struck out two and walked one across a scoreless inning of work Saturday against the Twins.

Leasure has two of the White Sox's last three saves, but he handled the eighth inning, with Grant Taylor taking the ninth in a recent appearance Monday. Taylor didn't pitch Saturday, but Leasure effectively handled the ninth frame with a four-run lead. Regardless of the exact split moving forward, saves aren't likely to be plentiful for Leasure, but he has worked nine innings in August, allowing only two earned runs while maintaining a 16:2 K:BB.