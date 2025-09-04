Leasure picked up the save in a 4-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Leasure turned in his sixth save of the season, and it was also his fourth consecutive scoreless outing. The right-hander had a 4.62 ERA for the year through July 28, but he's been exceptional out of the Chicago bullpen since the start of August. Over his last 14 innings, Leasure has a 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB with four saves to enhance his ERA to 4.08 for the campaign.