Sosa isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros.
Sosa has hit just .136 with a solo home run and eight strikeouts over his last six matchups and is out of the lineup for the third time in the last five games. Romy Gonzalez will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Slugs first career homer•
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Moves back to big leagues•
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Rejoins Triple-A lineup•
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Sent back to Charlotte•