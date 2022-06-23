Sosa isn't included in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Fresh off his promotion from Double-A Birmingham earlier Thursday, Sosa could be eased into the majors as a reserve option. The 22-year-old is an intriguing prospect who looks ready for a stiffer test after turning in a .933 OPS in 289 plate appearances at Birmingham, but he may have to settle for a utility role initially while manager Tony La Russa turns to a combination of Josh Harrison, Leury Garcia and Jake Burger to handle reps at second base and third base. Neither Harrison (.611 OPS) nor Garcia (.456 OPS) have been especially impressive, however, so Sosa may not have to wait long to get an opportunity.