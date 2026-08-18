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White Sox's Luis Castillo: Ineffective in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Castillo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Castillo wasn't able to build on his dominant performance last time out, with the right-hander serving up two homers in the first inning and failing to complete five frames. In three starts since joining the White Sox, the 33-year-old has posted a 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. In total, Castillo owns a 4-9 record with a 4.99 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 102:36 K:BB across 115.1 innings (23 outings) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Mets.

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