Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.

Robert launched his 31st long ball of the season Tuesday, tagging Clarke Schmidt for a leadoff homer in the fourth. The home run was Robert's second in his last four games and marked his fourth straight game with an extra-base hit. In his last six outings, Robert is 7-for-22 (.318) with five RBI, three runs scored and two steals.