White Sox's Luis Robert: Lands on IL with strained hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
The White Sox placed Robert on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.
Robert suffered the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Royals. The severity of the strain hasn't been revealed, but even a low-grade strain has the potential to keep Robert shelved longer than the minimum 10 days. Brooks Baldwin and Michael Taylor will likely see the bulk of the playing time in center field while Robert is sidelined.