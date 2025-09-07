Manager Will Venable said Saturday he "wouldn't be surprised" to see Vargas (hand) be activated from the 10-day injured list during a three-game series against the Rays that starts Tuesday.

Vargas has been on the shelf since Aug. 29 due to a sprained left hand he sustained during a collision with a baserunner while playing first base. According to Venable, Vargas' rehab has been going well, and the 25-year-old could rejoin the active roster as soon as Tuesday.