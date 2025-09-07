White Sox's Mike Vasil: Picks up fourth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasil pitched a clean inning with one strikeout to collect the save in Sunday's 6-4 win at Detroit.
Just when it looked like Jordan Leasure was cementing the White Sox closer role, manager Will Venable threw a wrench into everything Sunday. Leasure pitched the eighth against the heart of the Tigers order (Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, Wenceel Perez and Dillon Dingler), leaving the ninth for Vasil. The 25-year-old figures to continue garnering occasional save opportunities, as it looks like Leasure is being used in a high-leverage role. Vasil now sports a solid 2.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 74:46 K:BB across 92 total frames.
