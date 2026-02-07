Vasil is stretching out as a starter and will compete for a rotation spot this spring, he recently said on the Baseball isn't Boring Podcast.

Vasil made three traditional starts in 2025, but primarily worked as a multi-inning reliever. He allowed eight earned runs across 11 innings as a starter, and he also had a 12.3 percent walk rate across 101 total innings. Those factors suggest Vasil might be best suited to stick in a relief role, but he'll have the chance to prove otherwise this spring.