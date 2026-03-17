Vasil (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Vasil was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game with right elbow soreness, and he'll now miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign. It's a big blow to the Chicago bullpen after Vasil pitched in 47 games for the White Sox last season, turning in a 2.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 82:52 K:BB across 101 innings as a multi-inning bulk reliever.