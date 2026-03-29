default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Murakami went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday against the Brewers.

Murakami has kicked off his MLB career in style, homering in each of his first two starts. He led off the fourth inning with a home run Saturday, which came after he worked a free pass in his initial plate appearance. While it's a small sample, Murakami has struck out only once in eight plate appearances.

More News