Leonard agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Leonard slashed .268/.327/.408 with 12 home runs, 70 RBI and 15 stolen bases during 131 games with Triple-A Durham in the Rays' system last year, and was named MVP of the Bulls' season following the conclusion of his campaign. The 25-year-old has yet to play in a major-league game during his career, but could get a chance with the White Sox in 2018. Either way, he will serve as depth for the organization at third base for this upcoming season.

