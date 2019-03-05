Leonard signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will be assigned to the Brewers' minor-league camp and will likely open the season at Triple-A San Antonio. Leonard spent the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, slashing .242/.315/.395 with 11 home runs and 50 RBI across 480 plate appearances.

