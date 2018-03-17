White Sox's Patrick Leonard: Returns to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Leonard to minor-league camp Friday.
Leonard signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in November and went 3-for-16 at the plate in spring training. The 25-year-old is likely to start the 2018 season at Triple-A Charlotte and could earn a look at the major-league level at some point, as well.
