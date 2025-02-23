Berroa has a Grade 1 right elbow strain, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Berroa was pulled from Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Cubs after experiencing discomfort in his right elbow, and subsequent testing revealed the elbow strain. The White Sox haven't yet announced a timeline or course of action for the reliever's return, but Grade 1 strains typically require several weeks of recovery. Berroa entered spring training as a candidate for a high-leverage role in Chicago's bullpen after posting a 3.32 ERA and 12.3 K/9 over 19 innings with the team last season.