Zavala will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though the White Sox recently added a third catcher (Carlos Perez) to the active roster, his addition hasn't prompted manager Pedro Grifol to make major use of Yasmani Grandal or Zavala at designated hitter. Instead, it's been Zavala who has emerged as the primary backstop, while Grandal has lost out on playing time. Zavala will be behind the dish for the sixth time in eight games Sunday and has earned the extra work by supplying a 1.117 OPS since June 28. At least until his bat cools down, Zavala looks like he'll continue to operate as Chicago's preferred catcher.