Dominguez earned the save in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Padres, striking out one and retiring both batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Dominguez entered with a four-run lead and the bases loaded after Grant Taylor struggled to open the ninth inning, and he slammed the door on just six pitches. Since blowing a save April 16, the 31-year-old has converted five straight opportunities while keeping opponents off the board in seven of eight outings during that span. For the year, he's 8-for-10 in save chances with a 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 13.2 innings.