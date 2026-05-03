White Sox's Shane Smith: Out multiple weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith will be sidelined at least a couple weeks due to a right rotator cuff strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Smith presumably sustained the injury during his previous start for Triple-A Charlotte last week, during which he fired two scoreless frames. The right-hander opened the campaign in the White Sox's rotation but was demoted in early April after surrendering 10 earned runs with a 11:9 K:BB through his first three starts.
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