Smith will be sidelined at least a couple weeks due to a right rotator cuff strain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Smith presumably sustained the injury during his previous start for Triple-A Charlotte last week, during which he fired two scoreless frames. The right-hander opened the campaign in the White Sox's rotation but was demoted in early April after surrendering 10 earned runs with a 11:9 K:BB through his first three starts.