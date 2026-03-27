Smith (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Smith cruised through a scoreless first inning before unraveling in the second, with the damage highlighted by a bases-clearing double from William Contreras. After laboring through 54 pitches and only recording five outs, Thursday marked the shortest outing of the right-hander's young career. After an All-Star rookie campaign in 2025 that saw him hold a 3.81 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 146.1 innings, Smith will look to move past this disastrous performance and return to his previous form in his next scheduled start.