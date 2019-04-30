White Sox's Steele Walker: Advances to High-A
Walker was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox's second-round pick in 2018 struggled after a late-season promotion to Low-A Kannapolis last season, hitting .186/.246/.310 in 31 games. He looked like a completely different player in his second shot at the level this season, posting a .365/.437/.581 line in 20 contests. Given the early timing of his promotion, a second jump later in the season can't be ruled out if he can maintain a similar level of performance for Winston-Salem.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...