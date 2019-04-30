Walker was promoted to High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox's second-round pick in 2018 struggled after a late-season promotion to Low-A Kannapolis last season, hitting .186/.246/.310 in 31 games. He looked like a completely different player in his second shot at the level this season, posting a .365/.437/.581 line in 20 contests. Given the early timing of his promotion, a second jump later in the season can't be ruled out if he can maintain a similar level of performance for Winston-Salem.

