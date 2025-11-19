The Rays traded Murray and Everson Pereira (back) to the White Sox in exchange for pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Murray has yet to make his big-league debut after being selected by Tampa Bay in the fourth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. The 26-year-old spent all of last season with Triple-A Durham, posting a .241/.299/.400 slash line with 18 home runs, 58 RBI and five stolen bases over 572 plate appearances. The power was a bit of a surprise -- Murray's previous minor-league season high in homers was seven -- so he may be a late bloomer in that regard. His most useful trait is probably his versatility, as he can play in both the infield and outfield.