White Sox's Tanner Murray: Out 4-to-6 months
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Murray on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder dislocation and fracture.
Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Nationals when he landed awkwardly after making a diving catch in left field. There is a fracture in the dislocated shoulder that requires surgery, which White Sox manager Will Venable relayed will take about 4-to-6 months to recover from, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. That timeline means the earliest Murray would return is late August.
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