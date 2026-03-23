Murray (finger) went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI while appearing in three Cactus League games last week.

Murray had previously exited a March 7 game after being struck in the right pinky finger by a pitch, but he was cleared for action just over a week later. The 26-year-old infielder finished Cactus League play with a .238/.333/.619 slash line to go with two home runs and one stolen base across 27 plate appearances. He'll open the season at Triple-A Charlotte but should make his MLB debut at some point in 2026 after being added to the White Sox's 40-man roster over the winter.